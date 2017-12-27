Dead cougar found in man’s luggage at Las Vegas airport

THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One traveler’s holiday plans hit a snag after airport officials found a dead cougar in his luggage.

A Transportation Security Administration agent at McCarran International Airport discovered the carcass just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The cougar appeared to have a Utah State Fish and Game tag, he said, but TSA agents held the man at the airport while they tried to confirm the validity of the tag.