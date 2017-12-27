Dad posted video of him singing with son before allegedly murdering family

NEW YORK POST – ALEXANDRA KLAUSNER

An Arizona dad laughed and sang carols with his young son in a chilling video he posted to Facebook on Christmas Eve — just hours before he allegedly murdered his estranged wife and their two children.

Anthony Ross, 45, is accused of shooting his 38-year-old wife, Iris Ross, their 10-month-old daughter, Anora, and their 11-year-old son, Nigel, before exchanging gunfire with police on Christmas Day. Police eventually took Ross into custody.

Before the alleged killing spree, Ross appeared to be a happy and loving father while filming the video with his son.

“I’m smiling and hanging out with Nigel on Christmas Eve, and we’re about to embarrass ourselves,” Ross says. “We’re gonna sing!”