British military going all-in with political correctness

NEW YORK POST – CHRIS PEREZ

Political correctness has reached new heights across the pond, where members of the British Armed Forces are being told to avoid gender-specific words — like “mankind” and “sportsmanship” — while on base.

“It’s the daftest thing ever,” explained one soldier, who spoke to The Sun on the condition of anonymity.

“We’re building leaders, not politically-correct droids.”

Military officials were forced to hand down the orders recently amid fears that gendered words and sayings — such as, “forefathers” and “manpower” — would offend women and members of the LGBT community.

“We are promoting a modern, inclusive, working environment to ensure individuals are recognized and feel valued,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said of the orders.