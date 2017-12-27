Boys charged with murder after a sandbag thrown from an overpass kills a man

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.

Authorities say the three 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old threw sandbags and other objects onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 on December 19.

One of the bags crashed through the window of a car traveling below, hitting passenger Marquise Byrd on the head.