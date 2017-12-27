Boys charged with murder after a sandbag thrown from an overpass kills a man

CNN – CHUCK JOHNSTON
Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.
Authorities say the three 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old threw sandbags and other objects onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 on December 19.
One of the bags crashed through the window of a car traveling below, hitting passenger Marquise Byrd on the head.
Byrd, a 22-year-old from Warren, Michigan, later died.
The boys, who have not been identified because they are minors, will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder and vehicular vandalism.
Read more at CNN
