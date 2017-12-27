Border Patrol Agent Shot in Texas by Gunman in Mexico, Say Feds

BREITBART – ILDEFONSO ORTIZ, BRANDON DARBY

Federal authorities confirmed the shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent patrolling the waters of the Rio Grande. The shot came from the Mexican side of the river.

The shooting took place near Brownsville, Texas, when an agent patrolling the river on a boat was shot with a “small caliber” weapon that came from the river banks on the Mexican side, information released to Breitbart Texas by the U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector revealed.

The name of the agent and additional details were not released, however, USBP officials confirmed the injuries were not life-threatening. It remains unclear if the shooting suspect was apprehended. Mexico’s strict gun laws prohibit or make it very difficult for average citizens to possess most handguns, rifles or shotguns.