Violence, looting erupt in Venezuela

YAHOO NEWS – MARIA RAMIREZ
Venezuelan authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested 28 people in southern Bolivar state for looting and disorder over Christmas in the latest unrest during a severe economic crisis.
There have been scattered protests and roadblocks around the South American OPEC nation in recent days over food shortages, power-cuts, high prices and fuel rationing.
Local chamber of commerce head Florenzo Schettino told Reuters 10 businesses – mostly liquor stores – were looted as dark fell on Christmas Day in Bolivar, which has seen unrest at various points over the last four years of brutal recession.
Read more at Yahoo News
Advertisements