Video: Woman accused of pulling knife at Christmas toy giveaway

NEW YORK POST:

A 39-year-old woman is accused of pulling a knife on another woman during a brawl at a Christmas toy giveaway in Detroit.

WXYZ-TV and WWJ-AM estimate that a few hundred people were waiting in line on the city’s northwest side Saturday night when the fight between adults broke out.

No injuries have been reported.

WXYZ-TV reports that the woman was arrested and the two children who were with her were collected by relatives from a police precinct.