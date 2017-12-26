SHRINE FOR AUSTRALIAN WOMAN KILLED BY SOMALI COP REMOVED BY LIBERAL HATE GROUPS

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – JESSICA CHIA

Minneapolis police have removed a memorial created by a white supremacist group to honor an Australian woman killed by a Somali-American officer last summer.

The hate group Identify Evropa took credit for the “shrine” honoring Justine Damond outside the Minneapolis police headquarters on its Twitter account on Saturday.

An officer removed the framed portrait of Damond, along with candles, roses and signs reading “United We Stand,” while police spokesperson John Elder told the Minnesota Public Radio News, “We cannot allow any memorial and anything like that to be put up at that location.”

Damond, a 40-year-old life coach and yoga instructor engaged to a Minneapolis man, was shot dead by Officer Mohamed Noor one month before her wedding.