Pence: Trump Has Put Pakistan on Notice

PJ MEDIA – ROBERT SPENCER

Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to Afghanistan last week, during which he had strong words for our putative friend and ally Pakistan.

Bravo, vice president: It’s about time Pakistan received pressure from a U.S. administration.

“For too long,” Pence said, “has Pakistan provided safe haven to the Taliban and many terrorist organizations, but those days are over. … President Trump has put Pakistan on notice. As the president said, so I say now: Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with the United States, and Pakistan has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.”

Yet they are still doing this. The Pakistani government just weeks ago released Hafiz Saeed from house arrest. Saeed was the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai jihad massacre; he had a $10M U.S. bounty on his head.

Despite being our “ally,” the Pakistani government didn’t release Saeed into U.S. custody, but to freedom and the adulation of his jihad-supporting countrymen and Muslims in India. Saeed is immensely popular in Pakistan, which may be why the Islamic Republic ignored U.S. calls to re-arrest Saeed.