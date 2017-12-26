North Korea soldier who defected had immunity to anthrax

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

A North Korean soldier who defected to the South was found to have antibodies to anthrax – triggering concerns the rogue regime has weaponized the deadly bacteria, according to reports Tuesday.

The man, who was either exposed to or vaccinated for anthrax, had developed immunity to the deadly disease before defecting, UPI reported, citing local Channel A.

A South Korean intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity did not say which of the four soldiers who fled the hermit kingdom this year had the antibodies in his system.

The discovery is causing concern in Seoul because the disease can kill at least 80 percent of those who are exposed to the bacterium in 24 hours — unless antibiotics are taken or vaccination is available.

But the South Korea’ military has yet to procure an anthrax vaccine.