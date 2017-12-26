Israel in talks with more than 10 countries over Jerusalem embassy move

NEW YORK POST – CHRIS PEREZ

Israel is in talks with more than 10 countries — including some in Europe — about potentially moving their respective embassies to Jerusalem, according to officials.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely on Monday said the nations were interested in following President Trump’s footsteps and declaring the Israeli city the new capital in the wake of Guatemala’s recent decision to do so.

While she refused to name the countries, Hotovely told Israel Radio that they were from every continent on earth.

Honduras is reportedly the next in line to take Trump’s lead.

“We are in contact with at least ten countries, some of them in Europe,” Hotovely said, according to i24NEWS.

Honduras, like Guatemala, was one of the nine nations that voted in support of the US at the UN General Assembly to oppose Trump’s Jerusalem decision.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced Sunday that he would be moving his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, despite the UN vote.