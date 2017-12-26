Cartel Used Strip Club as Front in Mexican Border State, Say Police

BREITBART:

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon — Authorities continue looking into how one of the cartels was able to use a strip club as a base of operations for planning and executions.

Known as The Harem, according to provided to Breitbart Texas by Nuevo Leon law enforcement sources, the strip club was used not only for street level distribution of drugs, but also kidnappings, executions, and other crimes. The activities became the topic of rumors where locals spoke of the constant presence of gunmen in the establishment.

Last month, gunmen from a rival criminal organization fired from the street toward the entrance of The Harem, killing the bouncer Francisco Montalvo Davila, who was shot in the head. The following investigation led to a series of searches where authorities confirmed some of the criminal activities in the establishment. Authorities arrested four men and seized four handguns as well as some packages of drugs believed to be used in local distribution from the bar.