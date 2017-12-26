Bill de Blasio likens himself to Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and Mahatma Gandhi

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seems to believe he is destined for great things. He even traveled to Iowa earlier this month, and although he’s flatly denied that he is eyeing a run for president, the mayor has signaled in interviews that his sights are set on much more than just his city.

There’s just one problem — many Democrats have no interest in seeing him run. “They think he’s smug,” Politico writes, adding: “The rap on de Blasio is that he likes to make a lot of noise but doesn’t like to do a lot of work, that he has an oversize sense of his own importance.”

De Blasio doesn’t do much to help his case in that regard. Confronted with his bold failure of a “progressive agenda” that he initially announced in 2014, de Blasio called it “banal and simplistic” to suggest he might fail again if he takes the plan national: