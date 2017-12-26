Congress sets up DACA showdown in January

WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Lawmakers headed for the exits without passing legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants brought to the U.S. without legal permission as children who are facing detention and deportation.

Despite mounting pressure from immigration activists and progressive groups in recent weeks, and a last-minute effort by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to urge their Senate colleagues to vote against a short-term spending bill, Congress voted to keep the government funded until Jan. 19.

Progressive groups focused their attention on allies in particular rather than dedicating more time on Republicans who either don’t support fixing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or are working in sync with the White House to get strong border security measures in exchange for providing so-called Dreamers permanent relief. Instead, progressives and immigration activists turned up the heat on Democrats, hopeful that it would generate action, and that lawmakers would take a stand before the end of the year rather than allow Republicans to punt the issue into 2018.