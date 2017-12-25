Pope on Christmas: Bethlehem Trek’s Like Today’s Migrations

BREITBART:

Pope Francis in Christmas Eve remarks Sunday likened the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem to the migrations of millions of people today who are forced to leave homelands for a better life, or just for survival, and he expressed hope that no one will feel “there is no room for them on this Earth.”

Francis celebrated late evening Christmas vigil Mass in the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, telling the faithful that the “simple story” of Jesus’ birth in a manger changed “our history forever. Everything that night became a source of hope.”

Noting that Mary and Joseph arrived in a land “where there was no place for them,” Francis drew parallels to contemporary time.