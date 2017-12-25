Mystery in West Texas: How Did a Border Patrol Agent Die?

NEW YORK TIMES:

President Trump called it proof of the need to build a wall; Senator Ted Cruz said it was a “stark reminder” of insecurity along the border.

To everyone, it seemed like a horrendous example of the dangers that border patrol officers face as they cover vast, remote and unforgiving territories.

But a month after a middle-of-the-night incident in which one border patrol agent was killed and another, who is said to have no memory of what happened, was severely injured, no one seems to know how the men came into harm’s way off an interstate in West Texas.

It was initially thought to be an attack, perhaps by migrants or drug smugglers. But the Federal Bureau of Investigation says it also was possible the men were hurt accidentally. The Culberson County Sheriff, Oscar Carrillo, who is helping with the investigation, seemed to favor that theory when he told The Dallas Morning News that the men could have been hit by a truck driving along the interstate next to where they were found.