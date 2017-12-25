Dimming Christmas lights reflect Venezuela’s grim crisis

ABC NEWS:

Marilyn Pitre recalls taking her family on evening strolls at Christmas time through Altamira Plaza in Venezuela’s capital, soaking up the dazzling lights and giant tree made of light bulbs in a display that once drew comparisons to New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

That was before crisis struck Venezuela. Now the 40-year-old mother of two wouldn’t dare set foot in the plaza after dark, fearing robbers. And this season, for the first time in years, no festive lights will bring it to life.

It’s a sight that many say mirrors the mood in the once-prosperous oil nation. Middle class residents have cut back on gifts and struggle to afford basic ingredients needed to cook traditional Christmas dishes.