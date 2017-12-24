911 operator couldn’t believe deadly train derailment was real

NEW YORK POST:

The 911 operator who took the first call reporting a deadly train derailment in Washington state could barely believe her ears, saying: “Holy cow. So the train is actually on the road?, according to a recording made public Sunday.

The call was received by the South Sound 911 center in Tacoma, according to the Seattle Times, which posted the 1-minute, 23-second audio clip online.

“911, what are you reporting,” the female operator asks.

“Hi, I’m reporting a train jackknife,” an unidentified woman responds.

“A train?”

“A train, girl.”

After the caller locates the crash “down by the Nisqually Gorge,” the operator asks: “Does it look like anybody needs medical aid?”