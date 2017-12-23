‘Our kids were just so ungrateful’: Why some families are boycotting presents this year

THE WASHINGTON POST:

Becki Svare has made a radical decision: She won’t buy any more Christmas presents.

It started a few years ago as an experiment with her extended family. The holiday season began as it often did, with a dozen family members drawing names out of a hat. But instead of buying gifts for each other, they had to come up with a ­meaningful experience to share with their designated person. Suggested price: $20 to $25.

Svare’s children took their aunts kayaking. Her brother took his 9-year-old nephew for a ride on his Harley-Davidson, then out for sushi and a trip to the local reptile center. Others went to the zoo.