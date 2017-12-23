Dad accused of bending baby in half until he was limp

NEW YORK POST:

An Arizona dad faces charges after he allegedly became frustrated with his infant son and bent him until he became limp.

The 6-month-old remains hospitalized in Phoenix with numerous internal injuries and is not expected to survive, news station KSAZ reported.

Authorities said the baby has been fighting for his life since his father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, called 911 Tuesday to report the child wasn’t breathing.

The baby was rushed to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where doctors determined he had a liver laceration, wrist fracture, laceration of the pancreas and pattern bruising to his thigh.