US appeals court rules against Trump’s travel ban

NEW YORK POST:

The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled on Friday that President Trump’s travel ban violates federal law and goes beyond “the scope of his delegated authority.”

The ban, which targets people from six Muslim-majority countries, should not be applied to people with strong US connections, the court said.

The court said that they would put the decision on hold pending another decision on the ban by the US Supreme Court.

The latest ban by the Trump Administration is the 3rd iteration of their attempt to restrict travel from countries they have deemed to be havens for terrorism.