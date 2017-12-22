FBI: Man planned Christmas terror attack for SF’s Pier 39

ABC 7:

Officials have stopped a man who they say was plotting a terror attack in San Francisco over the holidays. The 26-year-old reportedly stated that “Christmas was the perfect day” for a terror attack in San Francisco and “did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die.”

The father of a Modesto man accused of plotting a terror attack in San Francisco spoke with ABC30 after learning his son was involved.

The FBI arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, who is a tow truck driver and lives in Modesto. According to a handwritten letter obtained by the FBI, Jameson also referred to himself as Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon.

Jameson appeared in court Friday, but did not enter a plea.

The 26-year-old is charged with attempting to supply support to a foreign terrorist organization, specifically the Islamic State. According to FBI documents, he posted and liked pro-ISIS and pro-terrorism content on Facebook.

The suspect reportedly picked the Pier 39 location because he “had been there before and knew it was a heavily crowded area.” He added that it would be easy to “funnel” people into an area where he could inflict casualties.