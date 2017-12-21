Video: SUV plows into pedestrians in Australia; Driver has history of mental illness

FOX NEWS:

A driver of Afghan descent accused of plowing a white SUV into a crowd of pedestrians Thursday in Melbourne, Australia, injuring at least 14 people in a “deliberate act” has a history of drug use and mental illness and was known to police “on historical assault matters,” police said.

Two men, including the 32-year-old driver, were taken into custody, police said. The Afghan driver was an Australian citizen. Authorities said there was no evidence or intelligence to indicate that the incident was terror related, but they believe the driver carried out the act deliberately.

“We don’t at this time have any evidence or any intelligence to indicate there’s a connection with terrorism,” said Victoria state police acting commissioner Shane Patton.

The second man arrested at the scene was filming the attack. He had three knives in his bag — although police believe he is not connected to the attack, Sky News reported.