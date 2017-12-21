Pope criticizes ‘corrupted’ Vatican in Christmas greeting

NEW YORK POST:

Pope Francis has once again used a Christmas greeting to dress down Vatican colleagues, denouncing the “cancer” of cliques and how bureaucrats can become “corrupted” by ambition and vanity.

“Reforming Rome is like cleaning the Egyptian sphinxes with a toothbrush,” Francis told cardinals, bishops and priests who work for him on Thursday. “You need patience, dedication and delicacy.”

Francis acknowledged that there were plenty of competent, loyal and even saintly people who work in the Holy See. But he also said there were others chosen to help him reform the Vatican’s inefficient and outdated bureaucracy who had shown themselves not to be up to the task.