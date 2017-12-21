Former Obama Aide Muses About Pence, Ryan And McConnell’s Death

THE DAILY CALLER:

Former Obama deputy national security advisor Ben Rhodes mused about the deaths of top Republicans on Twitter Thursday before being scolded by GOP Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was severely injured in the June Congressional baseball practice shooting.

And alongside the obits for Ryan, McConnell, and Pence https://t.co/fOrm1JZwpu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 21, 2017

Rhodes issued the inflammatory tweet in response to fellow Obama White House advisor Dan Pfeiffer, who joked that he hopes President Donald Trump’s Instagram photo celebrating the passage of the GOP tax reform bill appears on the front page of The New York Times when Trump is indicted. Pfeiffer didn’t specify what Trump would be indicted for.