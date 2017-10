CHRISTINE ROUSSELLE – TOWNHALL.COM

ZIMBABWEAN DICTATOR ROBERT MUGABE HAS BEEN NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION’S “GOODWILL AMBASSADORS,” IN A MOVE THAT HAS PUZZLED JUST ABOUT EVERYONE ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH. MUGABE, WHO HAS LED ZIMBABWE SINCE 1980, HAS SEEN THE COUNTRY ESSENTIALLY FALL APART UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP. LIFE EXPECTANCY IN ZIMBABWE IS JUST 60 YEARS AND MUGABE IS ACCUSED OF DOZENS OF HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES.

