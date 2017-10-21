VIDEO: 81-year-old woman beaten, robbed by bandit in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS -ROSS KEITH
A heartless thief pummeled an elderly Greenwich Village woman during a purse-snatching that was caught on camera Friday, police said.
The ruthless goon slugged his 81-year-old victim in the back of the head as she walked through the door of her building on West 13th St. near Seventh Ave. around 7 p.m., authorities said.
Surveillance video released by cops shows the crook winding up and delivering three more gut-wrenching blows to the woman’s head as she crumpled to the ground.
The man briefly turned back towards the door but returned and grabbed the victim’s handbag, the footage reveals.
