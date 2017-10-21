MS-13 gang may be linked to human remains found in New York City suburb, police say

FOX NEWS REPORTS:

The violent MS-13 gang has been linked to a wave of recent killings in New York’s Long Island suburbs. That’s why police believe that human remains found in one location could lead to more grisly discoveries.

Police in Nassau County on Long Island say they have found several spots in a 27-acre park in the hamlet of Roosevelt that may be gravesites for the gang’s victims.

“The process is slow due to the terrain and growth,” Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad told reporters.

Fitzpatrick said one set of male human remains has been found, but has not been identified. He would not reveal how long the remains have been in the area.