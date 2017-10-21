JOHN GOTTI’S GRANDSON IS A RIPPED MMA FIGHTER

Dean Balsamini – NY POST

Junior Gotti may claim he’s out of the mob life, but his 24-year-old son is a hit man. John Gotti III is set to make his professional mixed-martial-arts debut Friday night with a welterweight bout against Johnny “The Wild Child” Adams at the 3,500-seat Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI. The handsome hardbody will enter the octagon on what would have been the 77th birthday of his grandfather, “Dapper Don” John Gotti Sr., who died in prison in 2002. The match isn’t a stunt or sideshow. For Gotti, it’s the culmination of three years of training and a 5-1 run on the New York amateur circuit.

