Czech election: Populist, Eurosceptic billionaire wins by large margin

BBC REPORTS/PHOTO CREDIT: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Populist billionaire candidate Andrej Babis and his party have won the Czech Republic’s general election.

Mr Babis, 63, is the country’s second-richest man and campaigned on an anti-establishment and Eurosceptic platform.

Results from more than 99.9% of electoral wards gave his centrist movement ANO (Yes) almost 30% of the vote – three times its closest rival.

The centre-right Civic Democrats and the far-right SPD came second and third with more than 10% each.

Turnout was a little over 60%.

Mr Babis is now set to become prime minister after coalition negotiations.