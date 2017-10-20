When the Jewish Left Had Integrity

THE ALGEMEINER – MITCHELL BARD/PHOTO CREDIT: TWITTER HRM ISRAEL

One of the sad problems on college campuses today is the way that the extreme left has hijacked civil and human rights movements, and turned them into bastions of hostility toward Israel.

These causes were traditionally championed by Jews — Jews who are now turned away if they are viewed as pro-Israel. Yet once upon a time, left-wing Jewish students stood up to the bullies and chose to walk away rather than join the Israel bashers.

I recently stumbled on a Newsweek story published on March 1, 1971, about the breakup of the coalition between radical Jewish and black students over Israel. The article read:

For Jewish radicals, the break with black militancy came in 1967 in Chicago when a Jewish contingent walked out of a New Left coalition conference rather than support a wide range of black demands, including one that called for a resolution condemning Israel as an imperialist aggressor in the Middle East.

Yet how many Jews or non-Jews are prepared to walk out today on groups that side with antisemites?

