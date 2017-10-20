Transgender woman convicted of sexually assaulting girl

THE NEW YORK POST – JOSHUA RHETT MILLER

A transgender woman in Wyoming has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl inside the bathroom of a local home — and now faces up to 70 years in prison.

Miguel Martinez — who identifies as a woman and uses the name Michelle, according to her public defender — was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor by a 12-person jury Wednesday. She now faces up to 70 years in prison, the Billings Gazette reports.

In March, the mother of the 10-year-old victim told police in Casper that Martinez, described to authorities as a family friend, sexually assaulted her in the residential bathroom. A sexual assault exam was later completed and nurses found redness and abrasions on the girl’s genitalia.