Sean Penn Fights With Netflix Over El Chapo Documentary

THE NEW YORK TIMES – SEAN PENN/PHOTO CREDIT: ANDY CARVIN

Sean Penn and Netflix are fighting over a documentary series that will become available early Friday, with a lawyer for Mr. Penn saying in a letter to the streaming service that it is “hereby on notice that blood will be on their hands if this film causes bodily harm.”

The series in question, “The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story,” centers on the bizarre episode in October 2015 when Ms. del Castillo, a Mexican actress, and Mr. Penn were given an audience with one of the world’s most wanted men, the drug dealer Joaquín Guzmán Loera, also known as El Chapo.

Mr. Penn later wrote about the meeting in an article for Rolling Stone that was published just a day after Mr. Guzmán was captured by authorities.