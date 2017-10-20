REHAB REBEL: WEINSTEIN ‘NOT LISTENING TO ANYONE’

FROM PEOPLE.COM:

Harvey Weinstein is getting treatment but is still defiant in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He’s not listening to anyone,” says the source.

The source says that rather checking into a residential rehab facility, Weinstein, 65, is staying at a luxury resort in Arizona and attending out-patient sessions.

While Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on,” a second insider tells PEOPLE the movie mogul doesn’t think he needs round-clock help.

“He agreed to treatment, but he doesn’t think he needs rehab,” says the insider.