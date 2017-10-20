Pelosi: President Trump Needs an ‘Intervention’

FROM PJ MEDIA:

Telling Chelsea Handler a story about her first official meeting with the newly inaugurated President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that “we have to make sure that the president knows what he’s talking about.” She said that, having gone to similar congressional leadership meetings with former Presidents Obama and Bush, she expected Trump to reference the Bible or our founding fathers, and to quote poetry or philosophers, but instead he talked about how he won the popular vote. Pelosi claims she told him “that’s not true,” and that he proceeded to give her a series of excuses about illegal immigrants voting, or falsified votes.

This led Pelosi to muse that, rather than trying to impeach President Trump, “I think intervention is really needed.”