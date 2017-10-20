Michigan State Police director’s pay docked for Facebook post on NFL protests

Paul Egan, Kathleen Gray – Detroit Free Press, USA TODAY

The director of the Michigan State Police will be docked five days of pay for violating the department’s social media policy with a controversial Facebook post that castigated NFL players who sit or kneel during the pregame national anthem, Gov. Rick Snyder announced Thursday. Snyder, who has faced widespread calls for Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue’s resignation, also announced plans to review the culture of state government across all departments, examining inclusiveness, sensitivity training, implicit bias, use of social media and police recruitment.

