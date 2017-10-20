Lawrence O’Donnell Says Kelly ‘Demonized’ Wilson Because Of His Racist Past

THE DAILY CALLER – THOMAS PHIPPEN

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell said he was “stunned” by White House chief of staff John Kelly’s remarks about Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, suggesting that the former general was a product of a racist upbringing.

“They have more in common then John Kelly realizes,” O’Donnell said at the beginning of his show on MSNBC Thursday. “They were both born in segregated cities. They both went to segregated schools.”

Wilson went to school during forced, legal segregation in Florida, and Kelly grew up in Boston, where his school was segregated “by custom and practice” during the 1950s, O’Donnell said.

“John Kelly never sat next to Frederica Wilson in his elementary school,” he added.

