Knifeman stabs woman to death and wounds seven others in rampage at Polish shopping mall

DAILY MAIL – ED WIGHT, KELLY MCLAUGHLIN
One woman is dead and seven others are in hospital in Poland after a man attacked them with a knife at a shopping mall.
A 27-year-old man has been detained after the attack in the south-eastern city of Stalowa Wola.
The man entered Vivo shopping center at around 3pm local time and started stabbing people in the back, police say.
He is a resident of Stalowa Wola believed to be named Konrad according to local reports.
Eight people, including the woman who died, were taken to hospitals in Stalowa Wola, Tarnobrzeg and Sandomierz.
