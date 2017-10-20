Jennifer Lawrence Attacks Christians: ‘People Holding Their Crucifixes, Which May As Well Be Pitchforks’

CNS NEWS REPORTS:

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, star of “The Hunger Games” and the highest paid actress in the world, has harshly criticized Christians.

In an interview for the December edition of Vogue, the subject of Kim Davis came up. Davis is the Kentucky county cleark who went to jail for refusing to sign wedding licenses for gay couples.

Lawrence’s reaction is described by Vogue writer Jonathan Van Meter:

The day I am at Lawrence’s house also happens to be the day after the infamous county clerk Kim Davis gets out of jail, where she had been sent for defying a court order requiring her to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Lawrence brings it up, calling her that “lady who makes me embarrassed to be from Kentucky.” Kim Davis? “Don’t even say her name in this house,” she shoots back, and then goes into a rant about “all those people holding their crucifixes, which may as well be pitchforks, thinking they’re fighting the good fight. I grew up in Kentucky. I know how they are.”