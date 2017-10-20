George W. Bush, Obama lash out at state of American politics

BBC REPORTS:

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have voiced concern about the current political climate in the US, in comments seen as a veiled rebuke of Donald Trump’s leadership.

Mr Obama urged Americans to reject the politics of “division” and “fear”, while Mr Bush criticised “bullying and prejudice” in public life.

They were speaking separately. Neither mentioned President Trump by name.

Mr Trump, who has been critical of his two predecessors, is yet to comment.

Ex-presidents traditionally shy away from commenting publicly on their successors, and Mr Obama said on leaving office he would extend that courtesy for a time to Mr Trump, as George W Bush had to him.

He has broken his silence since to issue statements on Mr Trump’s efforts to dismantle Obamacare, as well as his controversial “Muslim ban” and decision to abandon the Paris climate accord.

Speaking at a Democratic campaign event in Newark, New Jersey, Mr Obama said Americans should “send a message to the world that we are rejecting a politics of division, we are rejecting a politics of fear”.