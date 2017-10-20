Elderly man killed in Brooklyn home invasion remembered by friends, 100-year-old wife

EDGAR SANDOVAL, KERRY BURKE, LEONARD GREENE – NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Mourners filled a Brooklyn church Thursday to honor a 91-year-old man who died after being tied up in a heartless home invasion, as investigators said they were closing in on his killer. Waldiman Thompson suffered a heart attack and died Oct. 11 after thieves broke into the Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone he shared with his 100-year-old wife Ethlin Thompson and made off with a lockbox containing $5,000, police said. The husband and wife were both tied up, but she managed to escape and call for help after the thieves got away.

