Bush, Obama, McCain, three peas in a cowards’ pod

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – CHERYL K. CHUMLEY/PHOTO CREDIT: GAGE SKIDMORE

Once upon a time, there was a moral concept that taught if you had a problem with somebody, you went to that person directly and spoke of that matter in private — you didn’t throw darts at public walls.

Then came Sen. John McCain. And in speedy order, then came George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The trio just can’t seem to get enough of trash-talking President Donald Trump in public. But they do it in a way that’s sneaky and cowardly.

They do it without even naming the president. As if we don’t know. As if that makes it fit for polite society.

This, from The Washington Post: “George W. Bush comes out of retirement to deliver a veiled rebuke of Trump.”

Enough of the “veiled” already. Just say it, say Trump’s name.

“Without Saying ‘Trump,’ Bush and Obama Deliver Implicit Rebukes,” a New York Times headline blasted.

The story went on to quote Bush as saying, in a recent public address, “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America. … We’ve seen the return of isolationist sentiments, forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places.”

He also spoke of a “fading confidence” in free markets and foreign trade.

Anti-populism, anyone?