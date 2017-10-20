Audit: ‘High risk’ Afghan troops going AWOL in United States

WASHINGTON EXAMINER – JOEL GEHRKE

More than 150 Afghan troops that were in the United States for training have gone absent without leave, or AWOL, since 2006, according to a new audit from the Pentagon.

“[T]he limited vetting of Afghan trainees, and the restrictions of the investigatory and asylum processes, may pose a security risk to the United States when trainees go AWOL,” the inspector general report said.

Most of those who abandoned their posts did so in three different years that were marked by particularly high levels of violence, according to a report released Friday by the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction. Some reported that their families had been threatened by the Taliban after they left for the U.S.