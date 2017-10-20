Alabama cop-killer raises middle fingers, curses state as he is put to death

USA TODAY – BRIAN LYMAN

Strapped to a gurney, defiant cop-killer Torrey Twane McNabb raised both middle fingers and unleashed a profanity laden curse at the state of Alabama before falling unconscious and succumbing to the executioner’s deadly cocktail of drugs.

McNabb, who had challenged the state’s execution drug method, was put to death Thursday night for killing a police officer in 1997.

It was Alabama’s fifth execution since January 2016 and took place almost exactly 20 years after McNabb shot and killed Montgomery Police Officer Anderson Gordon III.

McNabb expressed defiance shortly before the grim ritual began at 8:56 p.m. Thursday night, addressing family members through a glass window.