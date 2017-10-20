ACLU ATTACKS ISRAEL-WHERE ARE THE RABBIS NOW?

THE NEW YORK POST – JOSHUA RHETT MILLER

A Texas town is offering residents relief grants for damage sustained by Hurricane Harvey — but applicants must first promise not to boycott Israel.

A website for the city of Dickinson allows individuals and businesses to apply for grants from funds donated after the hurricane that dumped more than 50 inches of rain in some parts of the state. But clause 11 of the document mandates that applicants clearly state their political persuasion regarding Israel, an “egregious violation” of the First Amendment, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

“By executing this Agreement below, the Applicant verifies that the Applicant: (1) does not boycott Israel; and (2) will not boycott Israel during the term of this Agreement,” the application reads.

Andre Segura, legal director for ACLU of Texas, blasted the grant aid condition as a violation of free speech and said the government cannot hinge relief funds on a promise to “refrain from protected” political speech.