Vegas security guard was pressured to give interview to Ellen

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

A Mandalay Bay security guard was pressured to give his first interview about the mass shooting in Las Vegas to Ellen DeGeneres because company bigwigs feared a real journalist would have grilled him about the timeline, according to a report.

Police initially referred to Jesus Campos as a “hero” — saying he intervened about midway through the mass shooting and caused Stephen Paddock to stop firing.

But officials later changed the timeline and claimed he had actually been targeted before the killing started, not after.

MGM — which owns the casino and hotel from which Paddock killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more — is worried that relatives will launch huge lawsuits, sources told DailyMail.com.

“MGM was behind the decision to call off all the interviews and did a deal with Ellen, knowing she would not play hardball on the timeline as long as she had the exclusive,” a TV insider told the news outlet.

Campos, 25, appeared Wednesday on DeGeneres’ daytime chat show, where MGM management assumed the comedian would lob softball questions at him, according to the report.