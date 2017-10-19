Ultra-Orthodox mount ‘day of rage’ against army draft

THE TIMES OF ISRAEL REPORTS:

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters launched major protests against the arrest of draft-dodging community members Thursday, capping a week of road-blocking actions and scuffles with the police.

The drivers are stuck for hours by the ultra-Orthodox protest in #Jerusalem and are saying they want to drive through it now pic.twitter.com/8WBNzSqMJz — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) October 19, 2017

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters on Thursday afternoon blocked Jerusalem’s Shabbat Square, a key intersection leading to several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in the capital. Police said protesters there burned trash and pushed it into the street.

A second protest was held at the corner of Jaffa and Sarei Yisrael streets near the city’s central bus station, with demonstrators blocking the light rail.