U.S. Warships on Alert; Taliban Rip Through Afghan Forces

FOREIGN POLICY – PAUL MCLEARY

As 3,000 more U.S. troops begin to flow into Afghanistan, and others push out of their bases to work more closely with small Afghan units, the Taliban has underscored just how dangerous the country still is.

In a predawn attack on Thursday, the group wiped out a small Afghan army base in Kandahar with vehicles packed with explosives, killing 43 of 60 soldiers. The attack came two days after the Taliban drove several captured Humvees into police outposts in Ghazni and Paktia, killing about 40 officers.

After a North Korean missile test in mid-September, a U.S. warship patrolling the Sea of Japan received a warning order, or WARNO, to be prepared to fire Tomahawk missiles at North Korean targets, a military source told FP’s Jenna McLaughlin, Dan De Luce and Elias Groll.

“It’s not unheard of to do that,” a former senior defense official said. “But I would say it is a fairly significant indicator that the possibility of using Tomahawks is rising.”