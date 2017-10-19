Sheriff in heart of fire zone protects illegal alien arsonist, attacks ICE

SONOMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

A message from Sheriff Rob Giordano in response to misinformation about a suspected arsonist:

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a press release yesterday that was inaccurate, inflammatory, and damages the relationship we have with our community.

Here are the facts surrounding the recent arrest of Jesus Fabian Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on October 15, 2017 for felony arson. He’s being held in the Sonoma County jail on $100,000 bail for this arson charge and a $100,000 misdemeanor drug warrant from Ventura County. His bail for the current arson charge was raised by the Sonoma County courts.

This arson arrest occurred in Maxwell Farms Park in the Sonoma Valley. Gonzalez is a Sonoma Valley resident who was recognized by deputies and has been seen sleeping in the same park where he started the fire. Gonzalez told the deputies he lit the fire to warm himself up.