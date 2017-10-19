Sbarro Pizza Heir Sells Southampton New Build for $27 Million

MANSION GLOBAL – BECKIE STRUM/PHOTO CREDIT: TWITTER MANSION GLOBAL

Pizza scion Anthony Sbarro, whose parents started the eponymous chain, has sold his impressive Southampton estate to a buyer for $26.95 million, Mansion Global has learned.

The new, 10,000-square-foot mansion was one of the last built by prolific Hamptons architect Francis Fleetwood, who created homes for celebrities like Paul McCartney, Lauren Bacall and Calvin Klein. Fleetwood died in 2015.

Mr. Sbarro purchased the property in 2014 for $10.26 million, according to property records, and hired the architect to build one of his trademark shingle-style Victorian mansions and Italian architect and designer Achille Salvagni to do the interiors.

Mr. Sbarro, who is in his 70s, ended up buying a different waterfront property in town while he was building the house, he told The Wall Street Journal last year. He finished the home and put it up for sale in 2016.